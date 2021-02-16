ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Short Interest Update

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 14th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ARYX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. ARYx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About ARYx Therapeutics
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ARYx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.