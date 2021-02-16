ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Short Interest Update

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 14th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARYX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. ARYx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About ARYx Therapeutics

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops novel therapies for large, chronic, and oral markets. The company uses its RetroMetabolic Drug Design technology to design structurally unique molecules that retain the efficacy of original drugs. Its products in clinical development portfolio include Tecarfarin (ATI-5923), an oral anticoagulant, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of patients who are at risk for the formation of dangerous blood clots; and Budiodarone (ATI-2042), an oral antiarrhythmic agent that is in Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

