Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.61

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 13404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

