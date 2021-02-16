ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ASE Technology worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 213,435 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

