ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Insider Sells $930,300.00 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. 210,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $100.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

