Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 8,771,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 7,330,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

