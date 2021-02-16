Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 8,771,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 7,330,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
