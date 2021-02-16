Ashley Krongold Sells 200,000 Shares of Weebit Nano Limited (WBT.AX) (ASX:WBT) Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (WBT.AX) (ASX:WBT) insider Ashley Krongold sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.92), for a total transaction of A$538,200.00 ($384,428.57).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on silicon oxide. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

