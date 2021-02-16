Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.61

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.61 and traded as high as $148.00. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) shares last traded at $146.70, with a volume of 110,056 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.38 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

