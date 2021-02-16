ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Up 10.8%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 2,035,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 689,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

