ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $302.00

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $302.00 and last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.50.

ASMIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

