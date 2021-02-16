ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,766.93 ($75.35).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 5,460 ($71.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,604 ($73.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,932.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,753.44.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.