ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.67

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 2182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

