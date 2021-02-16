Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.03

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

