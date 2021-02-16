Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock opened at $158.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $160.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.