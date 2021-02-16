Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 1,020,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 968,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWH shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $907.41 million, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 250,929 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

