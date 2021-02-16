Aspiriant LLC Has $45.92 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,466 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

