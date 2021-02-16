Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Price Up 7%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 36,067,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,280,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gabelli cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assertio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assertio by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Assertio by 562.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

