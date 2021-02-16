AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $918.75

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 918.75 ($12.00) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 5246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £58.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 698.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 468.49.

AssetCo Company Profile (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

