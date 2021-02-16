Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 788,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 1,022,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,883.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

