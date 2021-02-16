Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report sales of $263.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.10 million and the highest is $266.90 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $305.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASB. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

