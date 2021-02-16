Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $802.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.