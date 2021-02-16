Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Astika shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 223,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Astika Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASKH)

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.