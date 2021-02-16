Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $636.83

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $636.83 and traded as high as $2,144.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $2,129.00, with a volume of 227,957 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,907.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 636.83.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,240,784 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

