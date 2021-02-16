AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 32.0% in January

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,920,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 49,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

