Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

