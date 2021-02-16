Astronics (ATROB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ATROB opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

