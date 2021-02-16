Astronics (ATROB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.
ATROB opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.30.
Astronics Company Profile
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.