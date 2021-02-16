Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 4,393,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,642,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The stock has a market cap of $72.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

