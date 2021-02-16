AT&T (NYSE:T) & Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) Critical Contrast

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Covista Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $181.19 billion 1.13 $13.90 billion $3.57 8.07 Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Covista Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covista Communications has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Covista Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 6.42% 12.27% 4.42% Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AT&T and Covista Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 4 7 14 0 2.40 Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $32.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Covista Communications.

Summary

AT&T beats Covista Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital and video advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Covista Communications Company Profile

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

