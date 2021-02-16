ATC Coin Price Up 6.5% This Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $606,462.62 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.86 or 0.00424256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.