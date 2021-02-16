Atheios Market Capitalization Achieves $37,849.90 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Atheios has a market cap of $37,849.90 and $38.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.62 or 0.03558969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00426864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $704.89 or 0.01409666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.95 or 0.00477854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.00462164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00309993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00029528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,964,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,843,301 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

