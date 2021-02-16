Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 14th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

