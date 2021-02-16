ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Up 13.4%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 6,528,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,271,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get ATIF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATIF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of ATIF worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.