Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.00

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 2438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

In other Atkore International Group news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 287,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

