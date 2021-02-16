Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 556,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,322,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $109.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

