Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 14th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 639,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,561. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 520,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

