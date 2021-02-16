Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 52.9% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 50.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Atlas in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

