Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.52

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 3690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlas by 52.9% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Atlas by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas by 50.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

