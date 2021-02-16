Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 51% Higher Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $10.97 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00263167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00082452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00085312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.00434858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184730 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.