Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

