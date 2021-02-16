AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.