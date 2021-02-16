AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

