ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.79

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.79 and last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 38446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.