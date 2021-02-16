Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Reaches $9.48 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Auctus has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $30,883.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00842685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.46 or 0.04966788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024117 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars.

