Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $40.95 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Audius has a market cap of $40.95 million and $2.09 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00258420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.61 or 0.00411711 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184403 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

