Augur Hits Market Capitalization of $334.45 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Augur has a total market cap of $334.45 million and $58.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for about $30.40 or 0.00062625 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00904775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00049050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.92 or 0.05085260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00032760 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

