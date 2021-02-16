Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.52

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 23715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $858.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. bought 6,500,000 shares of Augusta Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

