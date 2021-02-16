Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Up 10.2%

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.24. 19,909,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 10,401,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 134.62% and a negative return on equity of 533.94%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

