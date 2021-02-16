Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Up 10.2%

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.24. 19,909,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 10,401,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 134.62% and a negative return on equity of 533.94%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.
Ault Global Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)
Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.
