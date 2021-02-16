AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) Shares Up 25.9%

AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO)’s share price shot up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 365,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 159,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$17.80 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

