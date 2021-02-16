Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX) (ASX:AZJ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.14

Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX) (ASX:AZJ) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX) Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

