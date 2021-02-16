Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,890,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 33,220,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

NYSE ACB opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

