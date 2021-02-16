Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading 9.8% Higher

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 4,830,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,959,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $776.85 million, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.26% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

