Auroracoin (AUR) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,266.04 or 0.99946877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00094605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.